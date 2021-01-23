Robert J. Watson
Robert J. Watson, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, left this world to join his loving wife, Helen, in heaven on Jan. 20, 2021.
Bob was born Sept. 3, 1933, Jersey City, the son of Raymond and Mary (Icklan) Watson. He has lived in Port Charlotte, Florida, since 1992. Previously he lived in Jersey City, New Jersey, for 31 years moving to Aberdeen, New Jersey, for 25 years and then Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, for 10 years. He was employed by the Consolidated Edison Co of New York for 38 years before retiring as a general supervising engineer in 1989. Bob met his wife Helen (Mostyn) in 1949. Theirs was a love story for the ages. As he would often say, they were two imperfect people who loved so deeply that they never gave up on each other. Having met at the young ages of 15 and 13, they spent more than 66 years (or as Bob would often say 24,374 days) together surviving all of life’s challenges, enjoying their family, traveling, sports and dancing. He was a manager in Little League baseball. He loved golf, tennis, bowling and other sports. Never excelling, but never quitting. Bob was an officer in various church and civic organizations throughout his lifetime. He was always there to help where help was needed. He was a 3rd Degree member in the Knights of Columbus Council 11483. He has been an active participant in St. Maximilian Men’s Emmaus since 2003.
He is survived by his son, Robert, Jr. and his wife Patti (Gerlach); a daughter, Linda; and a son, Thomas and his wife Mani (Syravong). Bob was blessed with five grandsons, Joseph, Jason, Robert, Spencer and James; and four granddaughters, Saxon, Lindsay, Jennifer and Sarine, one great-granddaughter, Santana; and a host of nieces and nephews who adored him. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Helen, his love, his life, his everything. She left this world for her place in Heaven on March 19, 2016. He was also predeceased by his parents; his sister, Marie (Lastowski); and his brother, Don.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Robert Watson may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Center, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; the Only You Foundation, Inc, PO Box 854, Fairfield CT 06284, or a charity of your choice.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
