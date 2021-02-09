Robert James Bacon III
Robert (Bob) James Bacon III, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 75, with family by his side after a short illness. Bob will be remembered for his kind heart and his passion for health.
Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in Miami, joined the Air Force, and moved to Port Charlotte to be in the furniture business. He eventually retired as a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. In his spare time, he enjoyed umpiring softball and playing tennis. He was also a member of Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Liberty Tree Patriots, and Westcoast Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth, brother Bill (Lynn) Bacon, sister Beverly Bacon and brother Brad (Beth) Bacon, his children: Bo (Barb) Bacon, Kelly (Chris) Kendrick, Roger (Karalynn) Bacon, Robin Brady, Bobby (Michelle) Brady, and Ryan (Aisha) Brady. Grandchildren: Chris, Courtney, Cameron, Austin, Cole, Abbigayle (Zachary) Stephens, Alyzabeth, Riley, Mason ( Makayla), Dillon, Joshua, Tyler, and Justin. Great-grandchildren: Casey, Carter, Jaydon, and Ellayah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 11 a.m., at Westcoast Church in Englewood.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
