Robert James Mercier
Robert “Bob” James Mercier, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on Jan. 12, 2021, with his family by his side after a brief, unexpected illness.
Bob was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. He and Joanne were ALWAYS holding hands — their lifelong love was evident to all through this simple loving gesture. He loved his family dearly, spent as much time with them as possible and raised them with so much love and respect. To read his full obituary and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.