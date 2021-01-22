Robert James Mercier

Robert “Bob” James Mercier, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on Jan. 12, 2021, with his family by his side after a brief, unexpected illness.

Bob was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. He and Joanne were ALWAYS holding hands — their lifelong love was evident to all through this simple loving gesture. He loved his family dearly, spent as much time with them as possible and raised them with so much love and respect. To read his full obituary and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

