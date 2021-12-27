Robert J. Ramer, age 88 of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Rome, N.Y., passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
Robert was born in Albany, N.Y., on June 17, 1933, the son of Albert Ramer and the former Mary DeMuer. Following high school, he received a Correspondence Degree for Color TV and Radio from DeVry Technical Institute. He served with the U.S. Air Force in Korea as a Radar Technician during the Korean War. He was honored with the National Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal before he was honorably discharged in 1956 as a SSGT.
Following the war, he received a FCC 1st Class Radio and telephone license and worked as a station engineer at WKTV, Utica NY. He then was employed with the Government at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY as an Electronic Photo Equipment repairman and later as an Avionics and Aircraft simulator equipment specialist. He retired from GAFB with 35 years of service as a project engineer, with two outstanding awards. He also was local union president of AFGE - AFLCIO.
Robert was married to Dorothy Clemens, of Rome, N.Y., in 1976. They made their home in Rome, N.Y., and later in Port Charlotte, Fla. Following her passing, Robert married Gloria Murdock in Port Charlotte.
Robert volunteered in nursing homes and was very involved with prison ministries through the Assembly of God Church and a Deacon of Community Life Center while in Port Charlotte. While employed at Griffiss AFB, he took great joy playing the role of Santa at the employee's annual Christmas party, even fooling his six grandchildren. He took great pride in his grandchildren, attending numerous sporting events, acting as a magician at birthday parties, and babysitting whenever the chance arose.
Robert is survived by a nephew, Stephen Ferlazzo, step-children; Dorothy Hornyak of Canastota, New York, Ruthann Musch (John) of Camden, N.Y., Teresa Thackrah (Timothy) of Canajoharie, N.Y. Sondria (Randy) Vawter of Clinton, Iowa, Clem Murdock, Sonia Murdock, Karen (Andrew) Woolcock, and Wayne Williams of Canada, 19 step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, and special friends Howard and Betty Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Catherine Nava, as well as Dorothy Ramer and Gloria Ramer.
A military funeral and burial will take place at a later date in upstate New York.
The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.