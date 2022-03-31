Robert "Bob" L. George, 84, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 29, 1937 in Columbus.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Columbus Ohio Police Department in 1989 after 28 years in the line of duty. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Bob had a Masters Captain License as well as owned his own charter boat business. He earned many awards from the city of Columbus and the Coast Guard.
Bob is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughter, Regina (Kevin); son, Daniel; grandchildren, Rachel (Robert) Ailing and Ian Yarnell (Desi); great-grandchildren, Aurora and Noah; step-children, Steve Davis, Kathy (John) Szarowicz, Patty (Ken) Sisson; and step-grandchildren, Taylor, Brock, Hannah, Eric, Brittany, and Brody.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Bradley; two sisters, Rita and Audrey; brother, Daniel; and wife Alice George.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Farley Funeral Home (5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287) at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10-11:00am. Burial will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens following the service.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
