Robert L. Pears Sep 19, 2022

Bob died peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla. He had a fall and was also dealing with cancer.

Bob was born in Grove City, Pa., on September 22, 1948 to Frances and John W. Pears. At age 17, he joined the Marines. He served with honor in the Vietnam War as a field wireman.

After his service in the Marines, he met his wife, Joyce, and they were married in 1971. They had two children, Amanda and David.

Bob loved old cars especially corvettes. He also liked to play pinochle. He was a proud member of the Vietnam Brotherhood and the Peace River Car Club.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce, and his two children, Amanda and David. He also leaves behind his brother John, and his sisters , Phoebe and Sherry.

A memorial service for him will be held at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Harbour Heights on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to the Wounded Warrior Project.
