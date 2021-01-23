Robert Leonard Waldbauer
Robert Leonard Waldbauer, 93, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away March 15, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte. He was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Crestline, Ohio, to Leonard and Alice (nee Fisher) Waldbauer.
Robert was a proud World War II Army veteran. He graduated from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, in 1950. There, he met his wife Patricia and they were married in Elmore, Ohio, in the same year. Bob worked in the construction industry before teaching industrial arts at Ridgedale High School and Galion High School, Ohio. After receiving his master’s degree in educational leadership, he relocated to Four County Vocational School Archbold, Ohio, where he was the supervisor of Trade and Industrial Education and directed 41 teachers in technical fields ranging from auto-mechanics to cosmetology. One of his proudest achievements was overseeing more than 20 homes built by the students and teachers he supervised. Construction and craftsmanship have always been important to Bob. As a finish carpenter by trade, he gave back to the churches he attended by helping wherever needed.
He is survived by son, Mark (June) Waldbauer; daughter, Kay (Dan) Dubbert; grandchildren, Thomas (Kendice) Dubbert, Andrew (Gaby) Dubbert, Valerie (Matt) Durak, Tim (Marissa) Waldbauer, Joseph Dubbert and Benjamin (Cessna) Dubbert; great-grandchildren, Kyler Dubbert, Tynley Dubbert and Felix Waldbauer.
A Celebration of Life honoring Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to either Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte or Tidewell Hospice.
