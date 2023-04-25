Robert M. Miller, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on April 16th, 2023.
Robert, fondly known as Bob, was born to William and Florence Miller, on May 23rd, 1932, in Hatfield Pennsylvania. Bob was a Korean War veteran, proudly serving our country in the US Army, he was stationed in the Marshall Islands. He was a former member of American Legion Post #110 of Port Charlotte, Deep Creek Elks Lodge # 2763, and the American Bowling Congress.
He had successful careers at Precision Rebuilding Corp. in Lansdale, PA, and after transitioning to Florida he was the office manager at Hill & Hill plumbing, Venice Fl.; at both, earning the goodwill and respect of all his associates.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Philly sports. He was also an avid bowler and a true DIY'er, able to fix or build just about anything.
Bob is survived by his wife Sandra, the love of his life, married the last 37 years, and was step-father to her three children, Barbara, Natalie, and Rob. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Judy, William, Bruce, and Donna. Bob was predeceased by his siblings Dorothy, William, and Howard.
A private committal and interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte, Florida.
