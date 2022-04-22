Robert N. Davis, 87, of Englewood, Fla., died April 21, 2022. He was born June 24, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to Edward and Dorothea (Bennett) Davis.

He served as a Seaman in the US Navy during the Korean War (1952-1955) aboard the USS Hale. He retired as Battalion Chief from the Livonia Fire Department (1958-86). In 1987 he moved from Livonia, Michigan to Englewood, Fla., where he served as a faithful volunteer at Calvary Baptist Church and, more recently, was a member of First Baptist of North Port.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Gage Davis; his sons, Kenneth Davis of New Hudson, Mich.; Ricky Davis of Concrete, Wash.; and Donald (Jayna) Davis of Rockledge, Fla.; his daughters Bonnie (Manuel) Miller of Mulberry, Fla.; Carolyn (Mark) Atkinson of Gainesville, Fla.; Kimberly Keeler of Modesto, Calif.; sister, Carolyn Workman of Oscoda, Mich.; brothers Donald (Natsuko) Davis of Howell, Mich., and Charles Davis of Grayling, Mich.; as well as 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Davis; his sons Robert Davis and Glenn Davis; and his sister Beatrice (Donald) Hix.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.

