Robert N. Davis, 87, of Englewood, Fla., died April 21, 2022. He was born June 24, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to Edward and Dorothea (Bennett) Davis.
He served as a Seaman in the US Navy during the Korean War (1952-1955) aboard the USS Hale. He retired as Battalion Chief from the Livonia Fire Department (1958-86). In 1987 he moved from Livonia, Michigan to Englewood, Fla., where he served as a faithful volunteer at Calvary Baptist Church and, more recently, was a member of First Baptist of North Port.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Gage Davis; his sons, Kenneth Davis of New Hudson, Mich.; Ricky Davis of Concrete, Wash.; and Donald (Jayna) Davis of Rockledge, Fla.; his daughters Bonnie (Manuel) Miller of Mulberry, Fla.; Carolyn (Mark) Atkinson of Gainesville, Fla.; Kimberly Keeler of Modesto, Calif.; sister, Carolyn Workman of Oscoda, Mich.; brothers Donald (Natsuko) Davis of Howell, Mich., and Charles Davis of Grayling, Mich.; as well as 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Davis; his sons Robert Davis and Glenn Davis; and his sister Beatrice (Donald) Hix.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.