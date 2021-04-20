Robert Paul Schmidt

Robert Paul Schmidt, 83, of North Port, Florida passed away April 13, 2021. He was born October 27, 1937 in Sandstone, Minnesota. Bob served in the National Guard of Minnesota and as a Reserve in the Army of the United States.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of North Port, Florida; son, Gregory of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Brenda of Punta Gorda, Florida; sister-in-law, Marla Johanson of Punta Gorda, Florida; brother, Vincent (Bud) Schmidt; sister, Mary Bryant; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schmidt, all of Minnesota; sister, Teresa Nielsen of Arizona and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His daughter, Sandra preceded him in death Sept. 19, 2020.

Arrangements are with the National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte. Memorial Services are pending for a later date.

