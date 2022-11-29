Robert "Rob" Reese Greenland of Englewood, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Rob was born in St Petersburg, Florida in 1965 and raised in the Lakeland/Orlando area. At the age of 21 Rob joined the US Army and was later stationed in Germany, where his first wife Dawn Mathews Vaughn joined him. Upon completion of his service, Rob and Dawn moved to Texas and together started an appliance business. Texas is also where they were later blessed with their only child, Nicole. Rob was called back into service for Desert Storm after which the family relocated to Orlando. They eventually settled in Sarasota where he pursued a career in electrical engineering, later becoming a realtor and property manager with Sunset Realty. Rob's second marriage was to his first love, his high school sweetheart, Janet Porter Greenland


Load entries