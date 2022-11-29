Robert "Rob" Reese Greenland of Englewood, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Rob was born in St Petersburg, Florida in 1965 and raised in the Lakeland/Orlando area. At the age of 21 Rob joined the US Army and was later stationed in Germany, where his first wife Dawn Mathews Vaughn joined him. Upon completion of his service, Rob and Dawn moved to Texas and together started an appliance business. Texas is also where they were later blessed with their only child, Nicole. Rob was called back into service for Desert Storm after which the family relocated to Orlando. They eventually settled in Sarasota where he pursued a career in electrical engineering, later becoming a realtor and property manager with Sunset Realty. Rob's second marriage was to his first love, his high school sweetheart, Janet Porter Greenland
Rob had a great fondness for boating, fishing, the outdoors and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a quiet, private man with the ability to fix just about anything he put his mind to. If you never met him, you missed knowing one of the nicest, most polite men we have ever known.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Reese Harold Greenland in 2009 and his mother Tana Jo Lee Greenland in 2011. He is survived by his wife Janet Greenland of Englewood, Fla.; daughter Nicole (Tim) Greenland of Sarasota, Fla.; siblings Ron (Paula) Greenland of Englewood; Robin (Bobby) Wheeler of Chattanooga, Tenn.; stepchildren Nikki Richardson and Ricky Davis, both of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren Aiden, Tanner, Kaydence, Kamden, and Bella; his dog and loyal companion Penny; and numerous other family and friends.
Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery (9810 SR 72, Sarasota, FL 34241) on December 12, 2022, at 2:30 pm. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Ramada Hotel Venezia (425 US 41 Bypass N, Venice Fl. 34285)
