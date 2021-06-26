Robert S. Matheis

Robert S. Matheis

 Amanda Rossy

Robert S. Matheis, (Bob) was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 90. He was met by loved ones but especially, his daughter Suzanne.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years; his brother, Roy (Ginny); and sister, Alice. His children, Kathleen, Jackie (Wayne), Bobby (Kerri), Alison (Justin), and Matt (Meri). He has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving, kind-hearted husband, father, Papa and a friend to so many people.

Church services will be at San Antonio Church with his burial in the garden. The date has not yet been chosen.

