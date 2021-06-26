Robert S. Matheis, (Bob) was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 90. He was met by loved ones but especially, his daughter Suzanne.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years; his brother, Roy (Ginny); and sister, Alice. His children, Kathleen, Jackie (Wayne), Bobby (Kerri), Alison (Justin), and Matt (Meri). He has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving, kind-hearted husband, father, Papa and a friend to so many people.
Church services will be at San Antonio Church with his burial in the garden. The date has not yet been chosen.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.