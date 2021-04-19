Robert S. Morris
Robert S. Morris, 66, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on Sept. 16, 1954, in Petoskey, Michigan to Samuel and Ruth Berry Morris.Bob grew up in Petoskey and attended Petoskey High School, following high school he served in the US Navy. Bob worked in the propane gas industry most of his adult life before he and his two brothers Mike and Gary started Gapss, Inc. in 1993. At the time of his death he was still owner of Gapss, Inc., serving as president & CEO. Bob enjoyed his volunteer work in our community including the Air Show and the P.G. Block Party. He also spent many hours at Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner, including serving as President. Most recently he enjoyed Thursday Shop Night with the "boys."
He is survived by his wife Dawn, three sons Michael Hicks, Eugene, Oregon, Matthew (Jasmin) Hicks, Punta Gorda, Florida and Michael Suarez, Labelle, Florida, three daughters Michelle (Richard) Phillips, Port Charlotte, Florida, Heather (James) Redden, Rock Falls, Illinois and Bobbie Richardson, Arcadia, Florida. He is also survived by his sisters Charlene Morris and Sharon Ward and sister- in- laws Susan and Brenda Gardner. His grandchildren are grandsons Steele Griffing, Spencer Guille, Declan Hicks, and Rory Redden and granddaughters Keira and Kyleigh Hicks, and Elliot Richardson. His family and especially the grandchildren were the joy of his life earning him the title ’Best Papa Ever’. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ruth Morris, his brothers Tom and Dick Morris, Dan, Tom, Mike and Gary Gardner and his sisters Barb Wenz and Pat Bauman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family.
