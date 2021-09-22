Robert W. Lentz, age 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Bob was born March 16, 1934, in Washington, D.C.

Bob was a graduate of Lafayette College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He worked as a successful attorney for 50 years at Lentz, Cantor, Kilgore and Massy in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

In 2001, Bob and his wife, Nancy, moved to Venice. Bob could be found every day on the Sarasota County Croquet Court, where he was president for six years and attorney for the croquet club.

Bob will always be remembered for his kindness, his help to all and his love for teasing.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Adam; his daughter, Heather; granddaughter, Jessie; stepson, Andy; stepdaughter, Sharon; and step-granddaughter, Tracey.

Services: Memorial services will be private out of caution due to COVID.

Contributions: Contributions may be made in his memory to the Sarasota County Croquet Club.

