Rodney Emmanuel Bentson, 87, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Rodney was born Feb. 9, 1934, at home on the family farm in McPherson, Kansas. He was baptized and confirmed at New Gottland Lutheran Church. He attended elementary and middle school in a one-room country schoolhouse. He worked hard on his parents’ cattle and wheat farm throughout his childhood and returned often as an adult for planting and harvest seasons and holidays. He played the trumpet at McPherson High School and graduated in 1952. He was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college at Kansas State University. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, served in Air Force ROTC and graduated in 1956. He was commissioned on graduation day as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
He married his college sweetheart Joan Lee Campbell on May 25, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. They had three children: a daughter Becky Lynn, and two sons Christopher Brian and Thomas Bradford. Rod and Joan lived in 13 different places throughout his military career as a fighter pilot. In 1966 he left active-duty service and began flying commercial for TWA, moving to Overland Park, Kansas. He served in the Air Force Reserves until 1976 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He became a Captain for TWA in 1989 and flew international for the last three years — a great joy.
He retired from TWA in 1992. He and Joan snow-birded to Englewood, Florida, for many years then moved there permanently. They enjoyed their golden years on the beach in a wonderful community and just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May. He served Englewood United Methodist Church as president of the Men’s Fellowship, chair of the Scholarship Committee, member of the Finance Committee, with the Helping Hand Ministry and head pancake flipper. At Pelican Landing community, he served on the Board of Directors and at too many pancake breakfasts to count. Rod was a man of faith, service to his country and service to others. He loved his family, friends, flying, fishing, skiing, golf, tennis, travel, cocktails and gourmet cooking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Vera Bentson; son, Thomas Bentson; two sisters, Janet Colburn and Linnea Burke; and brother, Larry Bentson. He leaves his wife, Joan Bentson; daughter, Becky Weber and son-in-law Luther Paul Weber; son, Chris Bentson and daughter-in-law Dana Pennstrom Bentson; five grandchildren, Campbell Brett Bentson, Paul Bentson Weber, Hunter Collum Bentson, Thomas Christopher Weber and O’Malley Anne Bentson; a granddaughter-in-law, Kelsie Carlson Weber; and a great-grandchild, Rilynn Christine Weber.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood. Interment will be at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod’s memory can be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, designated for their Helping Hand Ministry, 700 Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223.
