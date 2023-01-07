Roger Allen Thomas, 89, of Englewood, passed on after a brief illness at Englewood Hospital on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Roger was the beloved husband of the late Vera King Thomas, whom he married on February 24, 1973. after 3 weeks of dating.
Roger was born on September 9, 1933, to the late Charles and Ellen M. (Smith) Thomas in Lilley Chapel Ohio where he was raised, moving to Englewood in 1961 after serving 7 years in the Army and Reserves.
Roger was a cross-country truck driver hauling horses; and also worked at ABC-TV flying across country, broadcasting sporting events.
Roger is best known for his 27 years at True Value, where he worked until retirement. After retiring, he was the custodial supervisor at Englewood United Methodist Church, where he was a distinguished member, until he passed.
He is survived by his brother Gene, of Grove City Ohio, his cousins, Judy and Ronny Conklin of Englewood; and his loving God-Daughter; Deb Parascondola of Englewood.
Roger was one of a kind, a unique individual whose warm, welcoming smile and gentle, kind spirit are greatly missed. Roger loved God, his community and especially his Church. His loving service to Englewood UMC is legendary; working and serving with joy almost 60 years to ensure the safety and comfort of all who came through the doors.
Please join us Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the Sanctuary of Englewood UMC, 700 East Dearborn St. in celebration of Roger. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memoriam to Englewood UMC, Capital Improvement Fund.
