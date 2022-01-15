Beloved Husband of Gloria (nee Dederich), passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at age 95, at home in Florida. He was an honored WWII Navy Veteran.
Roger loved his family dearly, as we did him. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and family including Barb VanTussi, Janice Meidel (Mike), Kathy Lucas, Lynn Dederich (Ryan Rudersdorf), and other cherished family members and great-grandchildren.
Roger lived an exceptional life and inspired so many to do the same. He was highly involved with church and choir and sang at assisted living facilities (even into his 90's). This is just one example of the many ways he enjoyed doing for others. He was also a staunch proponent of other very worthy causes including cancer research.
Roger attended the University of Michigan, and enjoyed their football games, and the Packers! He spent much of his professional life in finance at Briggs & Stratton, and was an engineer as well. He loved to figure out how things worked, to solve problems, and make things work better.
Roger was an avid sailor, reader, and loved playing golf and tennis. He enjoyed biking and swimming with Gloria, and going on cruises with her. He often took the family on cruises visiting amazing places, even a 'swimming with dolphins' excursion which was a lifelong highlight for us all!
There've been so many meaningful times with Roger, including when he and Lynn went on the 'Honor Flight', to honor Roger and all Veterans who've sacrificed so much for us and our Country. Roger and Lynn greatly enjoyed the experience together.
We're also very appreciative Roger was part of the 'Wreaths Across America Salute' in Florida just prior to his passing. He was honored as a WWII Veteran, including a meaningful ceremony and flyover.
Roger was an extremely kind, capable, witty, intelligent, and generous soul. Always there for others, to listen, and provide life advice if asked (he was wise and respectful, and did not want to offer his opinion unsolicited). He was so truly enthusiastic about family and life in general!
He absolutely adored his dear Wife, Gloria. They were soul mates. He would've done anything for her, and her for him. Many have commented 'they don't make them like Roger anymore'. Gloria, and all family and friends, will miss Roger immensely.
We love you, Roger. And thank you for your service. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Amen.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Gloria currently resides in Florida and can be reached at rogerdem@umich.edu.
