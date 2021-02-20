Ron Harsley
Ron Harsley, 71 of North Port, Florida, died Feb. 16, 2021, after a long illness. Born July 2, 1941, in Lincolnshire, England, the son of the late George and Violet Harsley.
He studied architecture at Hull England and practiced in North Lincolnshire until joining Shell Chemical as a market development manager for building systems based on expanded plastics. He then relocated to Elkhart, Indiana, joining EFP Corporation in the same capacity, ultimately becoming executive vice president and general manager. He was past president Rotary Club, County Councillor, School Governor and Director of The Society of Plastics Industries. He taught as a guest lecturer at Kent State, University of California, The University of Washington and The Cast Metals Institute among others in thermal transfer and plastics in foundry practices. He was an avid horseman and retired Master of Foxhounds and Huntsman.
He leaves behind his wife, Karen of 47 years; a son, Robert (Joanne) Watts; a daughter, Amanda (Martin) Stallworthy; three grandchildren, Ethan, Regan and Mia; and a sister, Janet Kitchen (Michael).
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes - Punta Gorda is assisting the family.
