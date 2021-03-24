Ronald Bruce Oskey
Ronald Bruce Oskey, 87, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on March 12, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ron was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on July 19, 1933 to parents Rollo and Lydia Oskey. He has four siblings, Marion, Marvin Sr., Vernon, and Kenneth. Ron graduated from Mound High School, then enlisted in the Navy during the Korean war. Minnesota was Ron’s home town and stomping grounds until 1978, when he moved his family to Florida where he stayed.
Ron lived a very colorful life, was an entrepreneur and had an adventurous spirit. He had a long and successful career in vast areas of real estate.
Ron is survived by his new bride Denise and family, children: Kari, Dawn, Ron, and Jennifer. Shari and Steven preceded him in death.
Grandchildren: James, Amber, Brittany, Moriah, Autumn, Summer, Trinity, Easton, Dawson, Cooper, Kennedy and Tyler. Great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Sophia, Hannah, Lincoln, Cohen, Myles, Adelais, James, Charlotte and Lennon.
