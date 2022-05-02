Ronald Eric Tornwall was born September 16, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, passing January 10, 2022. Except for a short stint in Germany when father Runar "Cap" Tornwall was called back to serve in the Army's post-WWII restoration efforts, "Ronny" grew up in North Arlington, New Jersey, surrounded by an extensive close-knit Swedish family. Extreme highs and lows included brother Mark arriving in '47, mother Florence passing suddenly in '57, and Cap remarrying in '61, later adding siblings Michael and Alexandra.
Ron graduated Valedictorian of North Arlington High School in '61, continuing onto Lafayette College, then to a Master of Science at Emory University. Ron taught at Woodward Academy before earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery in '74 from Emory.
"Dr. T" began his career in Bricktown, New Jersey. Son Eric was born in 1977. Still finding time for his hobbies, Ron ultimately qualified for the New York Marathon; he would later run Houston marathons with Mark.
In '83, Ron started a dental practice in Englewood, Florida, a small, fast-growing town on Florida's Gulf Coast. He enjoyed the Sunshine State, umpiring baseball, founding Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, and tending to his lawn, palms, and citrus trees. Dr. T practiced dentistry for 36 years in Florida, retiring in 2019. He achieved success for his patients through his spirit of perfection, artistic gift, and genuine concern for the health of his clients.
Ron enjoyed life as a grandparent, regularly visiting his family in Texas. He was part of a loyal community that tailgated through many eras of Gator football. He felt blessed to close his time in the good company of his thoughtful wife, family, and some close friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Camella; stepmother Marta; siblings Mark, Michael, Alexandra, and their families; son Eric and his family, along with many cousins and friends who grieve him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to the American Heart Association or charity of your choosing. An open house memorial will be available from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 7th, at 1318 San Mateo Dr., Punta Gorda.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.