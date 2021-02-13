Ronald G. Mills
Ronald G. Mills, 70, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Florida. Ron was born on Oct. 25, 1950, and grew up in New Lexington, Ohio.
As a boy he explored the hills of southern Ohio and reveled in his summers with his cousins in Mt. Storm, West Virginia. He graduated from the University of West Virginia with a bachelor's degree and enjoyed a lifetime career with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation, first working as a state naturalist and later as a program administrator.
Ron and his wife Tobi retired to Punta Gorda in 2004 from Ohio. Ron never lost his enchantment with the natural world and he loved to share it with others. As president of the Peace River Audubon Society, he shared his enthusiasm for conservation and education. Ron also shared his love of nature through his art. His friendly, warm presence and artistic talent were a part of the Punta Gorda Farmers Market where he shared “Florida Reclaimed” with Tobi for 10 years. His painting and note cards of natural Florida, and “only Ron’s sense of humor” cartoons can be found in area homes and across the country as “snowbirds” returned regularly to visit him at the booth. Ron’s vision of natural life along the Peace River and his quirky cartoons can be seen both outside and inside at the Nav-A-Gator Bar and Grill.
Ron had a commitment to giving back and helping others. He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club International, being involved with the Punta Gorda Lions Club for over 16 years. He also served on the board of the Early Learning Coalition of Florida Heartland.
Ron is survived by his best friend and wife of 44 years, Tobi Mills; by his beloved Aunt Barb; brothers-in-law and their families in Virginia and Texas; and close cousins in Ohio, Florida, and across the country.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Peace River Audubon Society, Punta Gorda Lions Club or The Early Learning Coalition
Ron had a way of making each person he met feel special and important. His gentle kind heart and joyful humor infected everyone around him. May his memory be a blessing to all he encountered.
