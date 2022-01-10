Ronald Glen Ferguson

Ronald G. (Fergie) Ferguson, age 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away at home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Ron retired from GTE Automatic Electric in 1988 in Illinois.

Ron loved golfing, fishing, and working outdoors.

Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Jean, his sister-in-law Carol Ferguson of Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life to honor Ron will be held at a later date.

