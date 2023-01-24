Ronald Peter Sienkowski, (82), of Port Charlotte Florida, passed away on Jan 18, 2023. Ronald, fondly known as Ron, was born to John and Olive Sienkowski, on November 4, 1940, in Norwich CT.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, and two children, Debra, (56), of Venice, FL, and Michael, (53), of Marin County, CA.


Load entries