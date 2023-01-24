Ronald Peter Sienkowski Jan 24, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Place an Obituary Family MembersFuneral Homes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald Peter Sienkowski, (82), of Port Charlotte Florida, passed away on Jan 18, 2023. Ronald, fondly known as Ron, was born to John and Olive Sienkowski, on November 4, 1940, in Norwich CT.Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, and two children, Debra, (56), of Venice, FL, and Michael, (53), of Marin County, CA. Service and burial will be held by the family in the spring of 2023 in Norwich CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or the donor's charity of choice Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Four women charged in prostitution sting operation One dead, 5 injured in U.S. 41 crash Schools must teach 'benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage' Man flees crash scene, later arrested on DUI charge Massage worker charged with soliciting customer
