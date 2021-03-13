Ronald Wayne Sheene
Ronald Wayne Sheene (Ronnie), was born in Danville, Kentucky, on July 3, 1949, and died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ronnie had been a longtime resident of Punta Gorda and graduated from Charlotte High School in 1967, where he excelled at the game of baseball, was an honor student and held a perfect attendance record for the 12 years he had attended school.
In 1968, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Key West, Florida. He was raised in the construction industry with his father and brothers and continued a career in residential and commercial construction after his time in the Navy with his younger brother, Benny.
Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed freshwater bass fishing, horseback riding, water skiing, and was an excellent marksman. He spent many of his adult years living and working in the wonderful state of Texas, which he loved so much. While living in Texas he attended the First Baptist Church with his brother, Danny and family. He held many fond memories of his life there with his family, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Betty Sheene; his brother, Danny Sheene; and sister, Sherry Sheene.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Stacy Sheene; two grandchildren, Joachim and Chloe Below; his brother, Benny Sheene; and three sisters, Jackie Bennett, Terry Haire and Kim McBride; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.