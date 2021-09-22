Rosa Coco Basile, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Rosa was born in Marcedusa, Catanzaro, Italy and came to the United States with her family in 1961. She was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Elena Coco. She lived in Philadelphia until 2014 and then moved to Port Charlotte. She worked for Nazareth Hospital in the 1980’s and retired the Wyndham Plaza Hotel in Philadelphia after several years of dedicated service.
Rosa was a devoted Catholic and adored Padre Pio. She always had a smile on her face, she was kind and loving towards everyone and everyone loved and adored her. She loved all her family pets. Rosa enjoyed gardening, knitting and being with her family.
Survived by her loving family: her daughter Carolina Siciliano Russell and son-in-law Christopher Russell; grandchildren Salvatore Siciliano, Antonio Mignacca, Julian Russell, Gianna Mignacca and future grandson-in-law David Derocher; and a great-grandson, Salvatore Siciliano, Jr.; siblings Tomasina Amoroso, Caterina Pollinzi, and Serafina Bellapigna; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Giovanni “John” Coco and Raffaele “Ralph Coco”.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by a Catholic Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
