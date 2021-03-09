Roy S. Markowski
Roy S. Markowski, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was born to Stephen and Julia Markowski on Oct. 11, 1945 in Troy, New York.
He received his B.S. from Siena College and his master’s degree in microbiology from Seton Hall College. He was a beloved science teacher for over 30 years at Shaker High School in Latham, New York. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann on Oct. 21, 1967, and he is survived by her and their four sons and nine grandchildren; Christopher and Maria Markowski with Stephen, Aspasia and Nicholas, Michael and Elizabeth Markowski with Joshua and Caitlin, Matthew and Katina Markowski with Quasan and Penelope, and Joseph and Yukiko Markowski with Hana and Amelia.
Roy was a skilled fisherman, an exceptional joke teller and a truly remarkable father and human being. He brought a smile to all those who were fortunate enough to meet him.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave. in Englewood, Florida, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has chosen the following organizations to make a memorial donation in his honor; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org/ways-to-give/).
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
