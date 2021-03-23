Ruben Robert Sagadraca
Ruben Robert Sagadraca, 66, died due to COVID-19 complications on March 14, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ruben was born in 1954 at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia to Cynthia Sagadraca (nee Umoto) and Viventio “Bob” Sagadraca.
Ruben worked in the communications field from the Bell Atlantic divestiture to AT&T, Lucent Technologies and retired from Avaya Technology.
Ruben lived many places when he was younger due to his Father being in the military, from Arlington, Virginia, Landstuhl, Germany, Tacoma, Washington, Berlin, and Stuttgart Germany to Fairfax, Virginia. He graduated from Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia. He played the violin, steel guitar, and trumpet.
Most of all Ruben loved and had an uncanny ability to master many games of skill. He began a love of bowling at an early age and had bowled multiple perfect 300 games as well as earning an extremely rare 800 series bowling ring. He moved on to other games like shooting pool (billiards), darts, and poker and no matter his current passion at the time, he excelled in tournaments and competitions. He was well known and respected as a fierce, fair, and friendly competitor.
Ruben was always quick with a smile and made many friends due to his gregarious, generous and easy going nature, which was evident in the many special and lasting friendships he had in Athens, Georgia, Fairfax, Virginia, and Port Charlotte, Florida.
One of Ruben’s favorite pastimes and other passion was fishing. All his children and grandchildren have fond memories of time spent together fishing.
He is survived by his former wife Tanya Sagadraca (nee Fisk), his children, Sabrina Filosa (Mickey), Robert Sagadraca (Lauren) and John Sagadraca (Hillary) and his grandchildren, Grayson Sagadraca and Parker Filosa. He is also survived by his siblings, Robin Sagadraca, Rose Lowstuter, Reggie Sagadraca, Vivian Haeselbarth and his nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in Venice, Florida
A future memorial service will be held in Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/126799-ruben-sagadraca
This charity allows such opportunities for children in his community with special needs for the sport of fishing.
