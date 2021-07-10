Russ Kyper, 91, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born to Wayne and Harriet Kyper in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, in 1928.
After high school, he served 44 months in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the Pacific. After discharge, Russ moved to Florida, where he met Joy DeMay vacationing with her parents at Indian Rocks Beach and she became his wife one year later. They were married in Rochester, New York, and Russ was employed by S R Parry Machine Company. Twenty-two years later, he transferred to Alliance Tool Corp and retired as a sales engineer and they moved to Englewood in 1990.
Russ’ interests were sailing Lake Ontario with his wife aboard their sloop “Spindrift,” and deer hunting in the southern tier of New York. Former activities and memberships include Boy Scouts, Civil Defense, Masonic Lodge, Demascus Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters, Brooklea CC, Pultneyville Yacht Club, Lemon Bay Playhouse trustee, Chamber of Commerce, and EUMC. He and his wife co-founded the annual Buchan Aviation Fly-in Breakfast, and was president of Spirit of Englewood, a solar-powered ferry project he also founded. His loving wife of 64 years predeceased him in death on June 19, 2016.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott and Leslie Kyper of Lakeland, Florida, Dan and Jean Kyper of Ontario, New York; and daughter, Lynda and John Richardson of Port Charlotte; seven grandchildren;and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Englewood United Methodist Church. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, with military honors. In lieu of flower please support the Shrine Hospitals for handicapped children.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home Englewood, Florida.
