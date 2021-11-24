Ann Ruth Ann Bourque, age 76, passed peacefully at home, Saturday, November 20, 2021, with her husband by her side. Ruth Ann was born December 31, 1944, in Lynn, Mass., to Edwin and Madeline Niska. Ruth Ann and her husband of 58 years, Paul, spend their summers in Kittery, Maine, and winters in Punta Gorda Isles, Fla. Ruth Ann and Paul raised their family of five in Nashua, N.H. Alongside her husband, Ruth Ann spent many years building and remodeling the homes they lived in, including 20 plus years on Frye Island, Maine. Fitting for a girl raised by a tugboat captain, Ruth Ann's love of the water was apparent. She was a tow boat captain on Sebago Lake, first mate alongside her husband in their charter boat business and she was one of the original members of the Frye Island fire department as the treasurer and a first responder. All of this after they both retired.
Ruth Ann is predeceased by both her parents and a brother Richard. Besides her husband, Ruth Ann leaves behind three children, daughter Wendy and her husband Clint of Hampstead, N.H., daughter Brenda and her husband Jim of Portsmouth, N.H., and son Bill and his wife Stacey of Nashua, N.H. Ruth Ann has eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The family would like to personally thank the wonderful medical staff at Wentworth Douglas Seacoast Cancer center. Donations in Ruth Ann's name can be made at giving.wdhospital.org.
The family will have a private service, befitting Ruth's love of the sea - on the ocean, to include Ruth Ann's fathers' ashes, at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.