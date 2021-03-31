Ruth Ann Clay
Ruth Ann Clay, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, entered God’s Kingdom surrounded by family on March 25, 2021.
Ruth was born on May 20, 1943 to parents Raymond and Jane Sullivan (Blachford) of Belvidere, Illinois where she and Daniel, her husband of 54 years, also raised their two sons.
Above all else, Ruth will be remembered as a kind, caring, compassionate and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She always took time for her family and was quick to help nearly anyone. She was the keeper of her family and will be missed dearly.
Ruth worked as an obstetrics nurse for most of her studied career at St. Joseph’s Hospital where she met her husband, and later at Fairview and Belvidere Manor senior care centers. She followed her passion and started a business to teach doll making and for many years held lessons around the dining room table that often turned into gab sessions that she thoroughly enjoyed.
Ruth liked spending time with her husband and boys at the lake, giving rides on her pontoon boat, swimming, and hosting friends and relatives. She also relished her shopping adventures with Helen, her sister and Diane, her good friend in Florida. As members of the Charlotte Park Civic Association in Punta Gorda, Ruth and her husband made many friends and enjoyed planning and participating in numerous social events.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Wilson; her infant sister; Tyler Kimmey, her nephew and godchild; Raymond Edlund and Tom Edlund, her nephews; Kim Lamb, niece; Barbra Clay, sister in-law; Richard Clay, brother in-law; and Gerald Kimmey her bother in-law who she aided during his fight with cancer.
She is survived by Daniel, her husband; two sons Michael (Marinella) and Timothy (Karen), Helen Huber (Roger) her sister; David Clay, brother in-law; Ruthann Clay, sister in-law; grandchildren Megan Clay, Michelle Clay, Theodore Clay, and Abigail Forsythe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Bayfront Hospital staff for their loving care. A ceremony of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
