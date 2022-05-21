Ruth Ann Geeck

Ruth Ann Geeck, 76 of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Born December 27, 1945, Ruth was the beloved daughter of John and Martha Rittenhouse of Prospect, Ohio.

Loving mother of Russell S. Geeck, Jr. of Beechgrove, Tenn., and Rikki R. Thomas of Indian River, Mich. The ultimate wife of 57 years to Russell Geeck, Sr. of Englewood.

Many thanks to her friends and customers for the prayers and cards.

May the next part of her journey be the best ever.

I love you, I miss you and I hope we meet on the other side. RSG

