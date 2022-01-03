Ryland Hugh Lovett, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1940, in Fonde, Ky., to Hugh and Rosetta Lovett.
Ryland attended Henderson Settlement High School and after graduation, he attended Cumberland College. Ryland then moved with his family to Toledo, Ohio. From there, he started working at McDonalds, where he met Marcia. He was promoted through the ranks and was eventually promoted to Store Manager. In 1969, he was offered a position as Store Supervisor at a store in Coral Springs, Fla. Ryland, Marcia and their son Rick made the move and a few years later he was given the opportunity to buy a store in Charlotte Harbor, Fla. From there, Ryland built his McDonalds franchise business in Charlotte County, Florida until he sold the business and retired in 2018.
Ryland was an active member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, where he served as President. He was awarded the Charlotte County Chamber Pacesetter Award in 1987. He was also awarded the Golden Arch Award from McDonalds. He loved supporting the community through the schools, especially Charlotte High School, and the hospitals. He could be found on Friday nights selling parking tickets for the CHS home football games. Ryland loved fishing, shooting, and collecting cars.
Ryland is preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Rosetta Lovett, as well as his brother Joe Carl Lovett, and sister Colleen Lovett Filipovich.
Ryland is survived by his wife Marcia Lovett of 57 years, his children Richard Lovett (Chris Lovett) and Michelle Bronson (Craig Bronson), his grandchildren Alexis Lovett, Tyler Lovett, Carly Lovett, Mackenzie Bronson, and Keira Bronson, and his great-grandchildren Bentley Gearheart and Grayson Saladino.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at First United Methodist Church at 507 W. Marion Ave in Punta Gorda on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Florida. Donations can be made at rmhcswfl.org.
