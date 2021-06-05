Sally Ann Brandt, 80, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on May 22, 2021, after a battle with cardiac issues.
Sally was born on July 12, 1940, to Frances and Carl Russ in Cleveland, Ohio.
She married her sweetheart, Gary Brandt, in 1959 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a loving mother to three daughters, grandmother to four grandchildren, and great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren.
After retiring in 1996 from social work and helping many in need in Lake County, Ohio, Sally spent her retirement in Florida taking long morning walks in her neighborhood, avid reading, doing puzzles, word games, boating, swimming, amazing cooking and good times and extensive travel with her beloved husband and friends. She never missed myriads of loved one’s birthdays with a card near and far.
Sally was predeceased by daughter, Dianna (Grenier); and her sister, Carole Vargo; brothers, Eddy Cross and Raymond Russ (m. Sandy); and parents. She is survived by husband, Gary; daughters, Susan (m. Tom Kaiser), Alicia (m. Kirk Henrikson), and son in law Serge Grenier (m. Amy); and grandchildren, Nicole (m. Josh Bunner), Sarah Grenier, Becky Henrikson and Libby Henrikson; and brothers, Jerry Cross (m. Janiece) and Arthur Cross (m. Kathy); and many loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi in Englewood, Florida, with a funeral brunch afterwards at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks for friends and family to make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital on her memorial page as this cause was very near and dear to Sally’s heart. Please visit: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/SallyABrandt.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.