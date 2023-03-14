Sally Armus Shutts

Sally Shutts, who resided in Darien Connecticut for most of her life, the only daughter of Harry and Ellen Armus, passed away on March 6, 2023 after a brief illness. She was surrounded in love by those who survive her including her beloved husband of 40 years, Albert “Sam” Shutts and her loving son Jason.
Sally graduated from Ashland University in Early Childhood Education. Passionate about the importance of education, she did many things to enrich the lives of all in her orbit.
Her love for learning, and her desire to see the world, gave Sally her most defining facet, her love of traveling. From RV road-trips through desert of the western US, to the jungles of Cost Rica, taking in all opportunities to see and experience the world Sally circumnavigated the globe three times, visited 105 countries and all seven continents. Among her favorite places were South Africa, the South Pacific and Easter Islands, New Zealand and the Antarctic.
Sally was also a resident of Punta Gorda isles for 12 years. A member of the Charlotte Harbor yacht club, PGI, civic association, and various other organizations. she and her husband Sam enjoyed early retirement, and that close knit community, making many lifelong friends and enjoyed, cruising Florida waters and the islands in their motor yacht for several years. Post pandemic Sally toured domestically with Sam in their motor coach before settling down in Sarasota, FL with their son.
Together in the last few months of her life, they reflected on the many happy memories of places and things past, the many trips and destinations, jokes and stories before she was taken away from us all, too early, at just 71 years old.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to The First Congregational Church located at 14 Brookside Dr. Darien CT 06820 where services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday June 9.
