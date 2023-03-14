Sally Armus Shutts

Sally Shutts, who resided in Darien Connecticut for most of her life, the only daughter of Harry and Ellen Armus, passed away on March 6, 2023 after a brief illness. She was surrounded in love by those who survive her including her beloved husband of 40 years, Albert “Sam” Shutts and her loving son Jason.  

Sally graduated from Ashland University in Early Childhood Education.  Passionate about the importance of education, she did many things to enrich the lives of all in her orbit.


Load entries