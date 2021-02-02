Salvatore Moschella
Salvatore “Sal” Moschella, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2021. Sal was born in Newark, New Jersey, and graduated from Park Beauty School. He became owner and manager of Louis Coiffures in Browntown, New Jersey, and a partner and a model in Hairgoods Trading Company, New York City.
Sal had two daughters from his first marriage, then married to the love of his life, Marilyn “Mikki” for 59 wonderful years. They lived in Bloomfield, New Jersey, then moved to the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, where he was an ordained deacon, usher, and greeter at Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church. He became a snowbird in Holiday Travel Park in 1993 and a permanent resident in 2013. He was a member of West Coast Church in Englewood where he was an usher and greeter and involved in many activities. He was also involved in many functions in his park, became an avid fisherman, and was given the name of “Canal Sal” by park residents.
Sal is survived by his loving wife; his daughter, Denise; granddaughter, Stephanie; great-granddaughter, Adreana; sisters Dena and Palma “Babe”; and many nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Palma; his daughter, Debra “Debbie”; sister, Rose; and brothers, Tommy and Anthony.
Sal survived five heart attacks and was legally blind, but never lost his unique sense of humor and enjoyed life with his beloved wife and family and friends and loved The Lord. Go with God Sal!
A celebration of life will be held at West Coast Church at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.