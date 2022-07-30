Sam Burchers, Jr.

Sam Burchers, Jr., the last of the original Punta Gorda Isles developers has passed. He was 96 and died peacefully on Sunday, July 24th.

Sam, along with his former CIA buddies, Al Johns, Bud Cole, and a few others formed the small core of mavericks that changed Southwest Florida's landscape. They started by developing PGI in the late 50s followed by the Burnt Store and Prairie Creek residential properties, Deep Creek, and Sugar Mill Woods. Sam later started his own successful real estate brokerage and development company and developed residential and commercial communities in Lee and Charlotte Counties.

