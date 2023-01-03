Sam Lentine, 95, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Sam was born on October 28, 1927, in Rochester, New York, on his father's 25th birthday. He is predeceased by both parents, Charles and Philipine Cardulla Lentine, and his sister, Lillian (Lentine) DeSimone. In 1944, While a Senior at Benjamin Franklin High School in Rochester, New York, he joined the US Navy. He was a witness to the testing of the atom bomb at Bikini Island. Following his time in the service he went to work for Federal Telephone Company transitioning the country to rotary dial telephones. While working in Wisconsin he met his bride-to- be, Clarice Larson. They were married in Rochester on May 20, 1950 and celebrated their 72-wedding anniversary in 2022. Sam retired from Rochester Telephone Company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and CWA Local 1170, as well as a member of American Legion Post 103 and the VFW. He was an active member of St Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte, Florida.


