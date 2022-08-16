Samuel A. Dixon, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
Sam was born in Richmond, Va., on September 30, 1963, to James O. Dixon (deceased) and Marian C. Dixon. Sam has four brothers; Tim, Tom, Sylvester, and Andy and five sisters; Eva Kate, Kathy, Becky, Ruth, and Sarah and countless nieces and nephews. James and Marian moved their ten children to Placida, Fla., in the early 1970's and Eldred's Marina became a true reality. That is where Sam began his love affair with the water. He began shrimping and mullet fishing with his brothers at a very young age. He would shrimp at night and attend school during the day. He would boast that he graduated 2nd in his class. (There were only 2 students lol.) Not only did Sam love the water, commercial fishing, catching bait and stone crabbing, but he also loved Little Gasparilla Island and its residents.
Over the years, he delivered newspapers, ran the barge, drove pilings, installed septic tanks, cleared lots, mowed grass, and trimmed trees for the islanders. He married Suzanne Mattox, of Winter Haven, Fla., in 1998 in the chapel on LGI. They have one son, Raymond "Taylor" Dixon and one grand dog, Riggin. Sam dedicated the last 10 years of his life to managing Eldred's Marina with his wife. He was a visionary and helped build the marina into what it is today. He took great pleasure in entertaining children (and adults) on the bait docks and truly loved spending time sharing stories with others. He was definitely one of a kind and will be missed by many.
Services will be held at the Westcoast Church, 240 Pine St, Englewood, FL 34223 at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 with burial to follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park. Whoever would like to attend is welcome.
A celebration of Life will be held at Eldred's Marina at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
