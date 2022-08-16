Samuel A. Dixon, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, with his family by his side.

Sam was born in Richmond, Va., on September 30, 1963, to James O. Dixon (deceased) and Marian C. Dixon. Sam has four brothers; Tim, Tom, Sylvester, and Andy and five sisters; Eva Kate, Kathy, Becky, Ruth, and Sarah and countless nieces and nephews. James and Marian moved their ten children to Placida, Fla., in the early 1970's and Eldred's Marina became a true reality. That is where Sam began his love affair with the water. He began shrimping and mullet fishing with his brothers at a very young age. He would shrimp at night and attend school during the day. He would boast that he graduated 2nd in his class. (There were only 2 students lol.) Not only did Sam love the water, commercial fishing, catching bait and stone crabbing, but he also loved Little Gasparilla Island and its residents.

