Sandra Prunty (79) of Englewood, FL passed away peacefully on March 6th , 2023 with her family at her side. Born in The Bronx, N.Y. Her parents, Wanda (Matteni) and Romeo Fuscaldo, and sister, Lorene predeceased her. She graduated from James Monroe High School. Sandra was a wife and homemaker and had a successful grooming business. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Prunty, they were married for 57 years. Their family includes son, Thomas A. Prunty, wife, Lori, with 5 grandchildren, Tommy, Connor, Patrick, Casey, and Gavin; son, Christopher; daughter, Dr. Danielle Prunty Ray, husband, Lance, with 3 grandchildren, Cris, Sutton, and Luke. She loved growing beautiful flowers and raising Monarch Butterflies. She loved all animals, the beach, and living in Florida. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren. Sandra cared deeply for her friends in New York, Pittsburgh, and Florida. Sandra was a volunteer with the Italian American Club of Venice, FL. She loved this club and considered it family, a second home. Special thanks to our niece, Patty (Prunty) Corsillo with all her help making arrangements with Sandra's passing. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of Flowers, for those wishing to give in her memory, the family suggests your local Humane Society. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL, 863-465-4134.
