Sandra Ford Hill
Sandra Ford Hill, age 73, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born January 23, 1948 in Sebring, Florida to Lawrence E. and Hazel (Albritton) Ford, Jr. She had been a resident since 1956.
Sandra is survived by her Husband – Ira Hill, Sr. of Sebring, Florida; Mother – Hazel Ford of Sebring, Florida; Sons – Wayne Albury (Brandy) of Sebring, Forida; Ira Hill, Jr. (Tiffany) of Sebring, Florida; Daughter – Stacy Hill (Rob) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; Son-in-law – Zach Dewey of Fleming Island, Florida; Brothers – Larry Ford III (Barbara); Donald Ford; Frank Ford (Robin); Sister – Cheryl Ford; and eight grandchildren – Regan, Garrett, Dalton, Cayleb, Devin, Logan, Bentlee, and Jayce.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Lawrence E. Ford, Jr., and Daughter – Jacque Albury Dewey.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Graveside services will take place Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia, FL.
