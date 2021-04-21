Sandra Jo Bussey
Sandra Jo Bussey, 66, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte. Sandra was born in Edina, Minnesota on August 11, 1954 to Arla Heideman and Francis Osborne and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Dan R. Bussey on June 26, 1982, and raised their three children in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and worked for several office supply companies. She was a meticulous planner and was able to balance work with family. She and the family moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1994, and started her career as an office manager for Five Star Realty in 1997. She always put others’ needs before her own, an considerate listener who never judged anyone and always made the time for anyone who needed it.
Survived by her loving husband, Dan R. Bussey of Punta Gorda; Mother, Arla Heideman; Daughter, Kitt (Richard) Mueller of Frisco, Texas; Two sons, Brent (Jessica) Smith-Bussey of Putnam, Connecticut and Brian (Nou) Bussey of Burnsville, Minnesota; Sister Pamela Rae (Brad) Sachs of Oakdale, Minnesota; Five granddaughters: Cami (12), Abbey (6), Payton (6), Penny (2) and Georgianna (1).
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at Five Star Realty 1203 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Sunday, April 25, 2021 between 3-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers made be made to C.A.R.E. of Punta Gorda (https://carefl.org/giving/donate) or a favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
