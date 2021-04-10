Sandra Jo Hoffa
Sandra (Sandy) Jo Hoffa of Englewood, Florida, passed away April 5, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 11, 1942, to the late Martha and Joseph Talkington. She was a prominent cosmetologist in the North Detroit suburbs for many years and continued in several salons upon moving to Florida in 1993.
She is survived by husband, David; son, Jeffrey; two brothers; and two grandchildren, David James and Sarah Jane (Tyler) Bylsma; and many close friends in Michigan, Ontario and Englewood. She was predeceased by son, Michael in 2011.
At her wish, no services will be observed. Instead share her smile with someone.
