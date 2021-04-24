Sandra Joan Sullivan (Helpard)
Sandra Joan Sullivan (Helpard), 84 of North Port, Florida, formerly of Reading, Massachusetts, passed away on April 18, 2021. Sandy was born in March, 1937, the only daughter of Curtis and Phyllis Helpard. The loved granddaughter of Fred and Sadie Helpard.
She graduated from Reading Memorial High School in 1955 then she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Sullivan. They were married a year later and remained together, nearly 65 years. Her three children, William Sullivan (Linda), Thomas Sullivan (Kathy) both of Massachusetts and her daughter, Leone Sullivan (Dick) of Florida, blessed her with five grandchildren, Michael Sullivan, Robert DeMoura, Matthew Sullivan, Andrew Sullivan and Micayla Sullivan. She was additionally blessed with four great-granddaughters, Breannen, Ariana, Raelynn and Mila. She beamed with delight during time spent with family, playing cards, sitting by the lake, or simply talking on the phone. Sandi worked for several retail chains including Sears, Fredericks of Hollywood and Bealls. She enjoyed people and possessed an uncanny ability to make anyone feel like old friends. She touched the lives of many. Although a void exists in the hearts of all who loved her, we know she will always be with us.
Sandy will join family that preceded her in Lynn, Massachusetts, in June and a celebration of life will take place at Harbor Cove in the fall.
