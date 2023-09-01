SANDRA L. DE NINNO

Sandra "Squeaker" "Sue" De Ninno, 78, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice Campus.

Sue was born on June 19, 1945, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Nate and Viola (Bowman) Valella.


   
