Sandra Lou Klaesges

Sandra Lou Klaesges 75 passed away peacefully on February 8th, 2023, in Barre, MA with family by her side. She passed away from complications of hydrocephalous and a brain mass.

Sandy married Gerald Edward Klaesges in 1967 and they lived together in Grass Valley, CA. She is survived by her son Darin, daughter-in-law Gloria, grandchildren Tiffany and Chase. Her nieces, nephews, and extended family.


