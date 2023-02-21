Sandra Lou Klaesges 75 passed away peacefully on February 8th, 2023, in Barre, MA with family by her side. She passed away from complications of hydrocephalous and a brain mass.
Sandy married Gerald Edward Klaesges in 1967 and they lived together in Grass Valley, CA. She is survived by her son Darin, daughter-in-law Gloria, grandchildren Tiffany and Chase. Her nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry in 2009. Her two sisters Patricia and Karen. Her parents Wylie and Avella McCune, and loving fiancé Harry Smith.
Sandy retired in 1999. She was an Escrow Officer for Fidelity National Title in Sacramento, CA. She enjoyed retirement in Port Charlotte, FL. She had a very loving and generous heart. She was fond of light houses, living on boats, warm weather, and gourmet cooking. She loved celebrating birthdays, socializing with friends, and facetiming with her granddaughter. Often, she would decorate with signs, balloons, and loved to pop the cork on Champagne!
Sandy was a faithful follower of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a member of the King's Gate Browns club. The New England Patriots were also always followed in honor of her son and daughter-in-law. She had a huge soft spot in her heart for her family.
Sandy belonged to the Deep Creek Elks, Ashtabula Elks, American Legion, and Dewey Howlett.
Sandy will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones: Beth, Carolyn, Stanley, John, Jayne, Glenna, Pressley, and dearest friend Emily Smith, to name a few.
There will be a private family burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, OH.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.