Scott Anthony Geiser, 28, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Port Charlotte.
Scott was born November 12, 1992 in Smithtown, NY. Scott enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He had a huge heart of gold and would do anything for anyone in need. He loved his family very much especially his brother, Chris who he considered him his best friend. Scott will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving mother and step-father, Maryanne and Robert Murphy; his 2 brothers, Christopher P. Geiser of Patchogue, NY and Robert W. Geiser, III of Port Charlotte; his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Geiser of New York, Susan Tomasi of North Port, FL and Paul Tomasi of Venice, FL and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Friends may visit online at www.robesonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel
