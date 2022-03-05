Sharon Lou Pesti

Sharon L. Krueger Pesti, 85, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at Solaris HealthCare, Port Charlotte, Fla., of natural causes.
Sharon was born January 17, 1937, in Sturgis, Mich., to the late Loraine Teal Krueger and Herman Krueger. Sharon married her husband, the late William R. Pesti in 1956. Sharon & Bill moved their family to Port Charlotte in 1971 when Bill purchased his parents business, Mylok Grass Cutters. Sharon was the bookkeeper/co-owner for the business as well as wife and mother. Bill and his wife Sharon were members of the Florida Flywheelers. They owned the Ag Museum on the Flywheeler grounds in Fort Meade where they were able to share their love of antique tractors with many. Sharon was also very active in the Peace River chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) as well as The Two Bit Baggers Investment Group.
Survivors include daughter Debbie (Ian) Faber of Punta Gorda, FL and son William L. (Missy) Pesti of Port Charlotte, FL; four grandchildren, Heather (Drew Flood) Harrington, Ashley Faber, Sean Faber and William J. Pesti and two great granddaughters Anabelle Harrington and Sophie Flood. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband William R. Pesti, her parents Loraine & Herman Krueger, and sister, Patricia Mow.
Cremation has been chosen by the family.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 12, 2022. Gathering begins at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m., at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda. A reception will take place immediately following the service.
Sharon will be laid to rest this spring in Burr Oak, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.