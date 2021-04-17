Sheila (Shelley) Soberay
June 6, 1950 – April 10, 2021
Sheila (Shelley) Mary Stephenson Soberay, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida died April 10, 2021, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Shelley was born June 6, 1950, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert N. and Beatrice Betti Stephenson. She was the eldest of three children. The family moved to Englewood, Florida, in the fall of 1963. Shelley attended Lemon Bay School and Charlotte High, graduating in 1968. She then attended Manatee Jr. College and FSU, graduating with a degree in elementary education in 1972.
In July 1970, she married Jim Doran of Punta Gorda. In June 1975, a daughter Mary Jill was born. The couple later divorced. In June 1982, she married Ralph Soberay of Port Charlotte. A daughter, Stephenie Sheila, was born March 1984. The couple later divorced.
Shelley began her career teaching kindergarten in Key Largo, Florida, and then in Charlotte County. She taught at Sallie Jones, Neil Armstrong and Liberty Elementary Schools for more than 30 years until early retirement due to MS. As all teachers wish, she hoped she was a positive influence on her many students.
Shelley favored pelicans and sea shells as collectibles. She had a good sense of humor, a ready smile and laugh. She enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes and cooking tips with her sister. In particular, her traditional Key Lime pie was nothing short of perfection — every single time.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill Doran (Phillip Manget) of Seattle, Washington, and Stephenie Soberay (Dave Casper) of Port Charlotte, Florida; granddaughter, Ada Braxtan of Seattle, Washington; her sister, Sisti O’Connor (Rory) of Boise, Idaho; and brother, Robert Stephenson (Debbie) of Port Charlotte; nieces, April O’Connor (Brian) of Parrish, Florida, Aubrey O’Connor of Boise, Idaho, and Maire Tillman (Chris) of Boise, Idaho; nephew, Neil Stephenson (Daria) of Port Charlotte, Florida; and beloved mother-in-law Bea Baum of Key Largo, Florida.
Many thanks to Roberta Haak, Sylvana Mielke and Dave Casper for their friendship and care over the years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date under direction by Lemon Bay Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society.
