Shirley J. (Cook) Smith
Shirley J. (Cook) Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021. She was born on May 26, 1928, to Orville and Gladys Cook. Shirley grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Whitmer High School and the University of Toledo, where she was the first female drum major/majorette to perform at the Glass Bowl. While at the University of Toledo, she met her husband of 67 years, Richard Smith.
After graduating, Shirley and Richard relocated to the Cleveland area where she was an elementary school teacher and devoted time to her growing family. The family later lived in St. Joseph, Michigan, before returning to Toledo, where Shirley managed the designer department at Jacobson’s Department Store. After leaving Jacobson’s, Shirley dedicated her time to Toledo Day Nursery, the Ability Center of Greater Toledo and the Toledo Symphony.
Shirley was an avid traveler and explored the world with her husband, Richard. She spread her joy of travel to her grandchildren, taking them from coast to coast across the country. When she wasn’t traveling, Shirley spent her time playing bridge or golfing with friends at Belmont Country Club and Oyster Creek Golf Club in Englewood, Florida.
Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter, Candace (Michael) Tauber; son, Robert (Laura) Smith; as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smith; her daughter, Deborah Smith; son, Daniel Smith; parents, Orville and Gladys; and brother, Jack Cook.
A private service will be held to honor Shirley. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Toledo Symphony at toledosymphony.com/donate. Please choose memorial fund and include Shirley Smith in the additional comments section. www.toledocremation.com
