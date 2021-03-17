Shirley Jean Davis
Shirley Jean Davis, 81, of Englewood, Florida passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her Sarasota County residence. Born on March 14, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Beatrice (Logan) Pomroy; she had been a resident of Englewood for twenty-seven years coming from Avon Park, Florida.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker for her family. A Pastor’s wife who devoted her life to the fulfillment of her husband’s call to serve the Lord. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Sunnybrook Alliance, Calvary Baptist Church all in Englewood and a current member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-three years: Rev. James E. Davis; three sons: Richard A. (Kathy) Davis of Corona, California, Robert E. Davis of Orange Springs, Florida, and Rev. James R. (Nancy) Davis of Wauchula, Florida: five grandchildren: Jamie Samuels, Brittany, Rian, Patrick, and Tyler Davis; two great-grandchildren: Eli Samuels, Everly Crities; a nephew: Gary Pomroy and a niece: Karen Lovitz.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood 34224. Funeral and burial will take place in Hubbard, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4350 West Main Street, Wauchula, Florida 33873 in memory of Shirley Davis.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
